Joe Medley: If only Fuller had Cockrell’s fortunate timing

I’m relieved for Ashley Cockrell, moreso for her than Sarah Fuller.
Not because the former Ashley Martin accomplished her breakthrough of becoming the first female to score in a Division I football game in a Jacksonville State uniform.
Not because Cockrell’s accomplishment changed the scoreboard, compared to Fuller’s execution of a squib kickoff for Vanderbilt.
Both made history, and becoming the first female to play in a Power 5 conference game is no small matter … no matter how many people wish to belittle it.
I’m relieved for Cockrell because she made history in 2001, well before social media became a thing and keyboard warriors lowered the bar for human discourse many, many notches.
Why even call it Facebook, when so many users clearly behave in a way they never would, face to face? It’s confounding, the ugly truth some reveal about themselves from relative safety.
Screens replaced eyes as windows to the soul.
Let’s not use this occasion to grant more oxygen to sexist insults hurled at Fuller. Sadly, such brain flatulence is not hard to imagine.
Let’s go straight at people who find outrage in the SEC recognizing Fuller as special teams player of the week.
Many who deride Fuller’s recognition as a “participation trophy” wouldn't share a word, if a male received the same recognition. Maybe he played for the first time, after a serious injury or illness. Maybe a sibling had just died in an accident.
Maybe there was some other consideration that raised the human spirit to the forefront, in terms of reasoning.
Maybe there was no other recognition to give, but the need to recognize was clear to anyone who hasn’t deactivated their capacity for empathy and insight.
We’d hate to ponder conversations necessary for inventing a recognition designed to not offend people who deem everyone else's feelings political correctness. How to grant PC for those who claim to loathe it?
They have a monopoly on the truth, right?
It's only a "participation trophy" when the recipient offends some faction’s worldview. And God forbid, as if what some sneeringly call a "participation trophy" rises as the world's worst thing, worthy of virtual snowflakery.
That's the pet insult, after all, a hate hurl that has the virtue of cutting both ways.