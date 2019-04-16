To put perspective on Tiger Woods’ latest Masters win, picture Michael Jordan winning a seventh NBA title with the Washington Wizards.
Add the redemptive value of time, the admirable value of perseverance, the inspirational value of regaining glory at middle age, and Woods has something he never had when he played the younger, force-of-nature version of himself.
It’s not his game so much anymore, not like it was before personal and physical struggles and age made him find a new way to play.
There’s something new in Tiger’s bag. Pull off the Tiger club cover, and it’s humanization.
Just read social media, in the aftermath of Woods’ latest major title and first in 11 years. It’s hard to find the troll. It’s hard to find a hater, or someone glad to play one for the mere fun of it.
Tribute posts come from across racial lines. Happiness for Woods seems to cross political lines.
People agree on so little in times far more polarized than those we knew when Woods won majors regularly. We dutifully and gladly report to social media daily to fight out society’s disagreements, but so many reported for something other than partisan battle Sunday.
They reported to share videos of Woods hugging his children and mom. They reported to join to cheering gallery.
Years of struggle humanized the one-time golfing and endorsing machine that was a younger Tiger Woods. He’s playing a game we recognize these days, and, by gosh, it’s good enough.
Who doesn’t like that?