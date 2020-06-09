Joe Medley: High school coaches earning their pay amid pandemic, unrest

I don’t envy high school coaches in June of 2020.
They’ve become nurses, taking temperatures before workouts. They do their best to preserve infection-free environments for those in their care.
As it is with nurses, the cost of failure can be great. One positive COVD-19 test on a team, and the first team activity in months faces possible shutdown. Approaching seasons fall deeper into doubt.
Coaches face extensive guidelines for navigating pandemic dangers. It’s a lot to translate to a coach’s practical world.
It’s no normal year to plan something as innocuous as summer workouts. If only a coach’s worries ended there. If only.
Most high school coaches have racially diverse locker rooms. The aftermath of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer gives coaches another potential lurking virus.
To talk about it or not talk about it?
Does it need addressing in their locker room, or does addressing it risk making it an issue?
Protests continue in cities across the country, nearly two weeks out. Social unrest dominates national and state news spaces where social distancing dominated two weeks ago.
Amid this tinderbox, it’s easy to say the wrong thing. Ask Drew Brees, whose public statements and (let’s hope) heart changed when faced with life as some of his teammates know it.
They’re grown men.
Coaches behind a locker room’s closed doors, talking to young people hopelessly immersed in social media, must assure that what’s out there, ain’t in here. Can they be so sure of established locker-room culture, where only teammate status matters and a coach’s love comes colorblind?
Can any coach be so sure about the force of his or her personality against current events?