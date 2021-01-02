Joe Medley: Herring proves himself a champion at Pierce County

It’s time to correct the record for the 2020 high school football season. There was a state champion from Calhoun County.
Yes, he did it while coaching a Georgia team, but Ryan Herring played for Oxford. He coached for Oxford. His family name is all over Oxford High School football.
It’s worth a smile to know that a family who did so much for high school football here got a badly-needed smile.
No doubt that Robert Herring smiled from Heaven on Wednesday as his son’s team, Pierce County, beat Oconee County 13-7 in overtime in the Georgia AAA state final.
Robert Herring, who coached Oxford to 5A titles in 1988, 1989 and 1993, died March 3 of complications stemming from leukemia. He died 35 minutes shy of his 80th birthday.
Ryan Herring, an all-state safety on his dad’s 1993 title team, took on the pressures of coaching at his alma mater in 2013. He also took on the pressures of coaching Oxford with his last name.
He coached Oxford to region titles in 2016 and 2017 and quarterfinal runs in 2017 and 2018. The Yellow Jackets ran into Clay-Chalkville both years, right before Clay-Chalkville ran into eventual state champion Pinson Valley.
He left for Pierce County after the 2018 season, accepting the job to coach his wife’s alma mater in his wife’s hometown.
Keith Etheredge, who came to Oxford with four state titles on his resume, took over the team Ryan Herring helped to build in 2019. Etheredge got the Yellow Jackets over the top for their first state title in 26 years and first-ever title in 6A.
Ryan Herring began work getting a new team over the top. His efforts bore fruit in 2020, and Pierce County won its first state title. The Bears emerged as a new player in the hotbed that is south Georgia high school football.
The Herring family added another title to its count.
Consider it a belated birthday present for dad. Consider it a smile for his family, and call Ryan Herring what he is … a champion in a family of them.