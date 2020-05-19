Joe Medley: Here’s hoping there’s no more sad cuts for preps

Sacred Heart’s decision to drop athletics delivered more than the gut punch of a local high school losing sports. It raised the question of whether more gut punches will follow.
Factors that led to Sacred Heart’s decision were many, but Ralpheal Graves, the Cardinals’ wildly successful boys basketball coach, described the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic damage as a final blow.
It’s hard to believe that only Sacred Heart will feel it.
Job losses mean challenges for parents trying to afford private-school tuition.
A drop in tax revenues, the result of businesses shutting down for two months, could mean painful cuts for public-school systems. Anniston’s school system has announced plans to lay off 19 teachers.
Some of those teachers are bound to be coaches, and what if schools must trim specific sports?
In the Calhoun County system, the loss of a teaching position meant that Pleasant Valley boys basketball coach Ryan Chambless had to find a new suitor. He found it at Rome (Ga.) High School.
The county system also cracked down on hourly employees coaching, a move that caused Weaver to lose Marcus Herbert to Rome, where he’ll assist Chambless. Herbert was Weaver’s head boys basketball coach, head track and field coach, head junior high football coach and an assistant varsity football coach.
Assistant coaches at other county schools had to turn in their whistles.
Add the crackdown on hourly employees coaching to the pandemic’s economic impact, and how might it all affect sports in the county system in 2020-21? Will there be teaching units to fill the openings?
It’s sad to see any school forced to cut athletics. For all who love and benefit from sports, here’s hoping there’s not more sad news.