Joe Medley: Here’s hoping Pearson gets forum in NFL

The best news to come from the weekend’s NFL draft and free-agent signings was Josh Pearson’s signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It doesn’t matter where the affable former Jacksonville State wide receiver ended up, just so he has an opportunity to play and a forum to help others to know him like those along his path have come to know him.
If Pearson makes an NFL team in some form, then elementary school kids will get to know him like kids in schools near JSU and his hometown of Athens know him. They’ll get to catch his positivity like he catches touchdowns.
He caught a lot of them in his two-and-a-half active seasons on JSU’s roster, and he scored selection on the American Football Coaches Association-AllState Good Works Team.
In a league of high-paid players and some high-octane egos, how many players regularly swept the playing floor at their school’s basketball games? Pearson did.
How many players wear fun socks under their game socks? Here’s betting Pearson will.
Whether he makes an NFL roster will come down to a cold-blooded calculation about his playing ability, which is considerable, but any general manager should want somebody like Pearson, wearing Pearson’s smile and the team’s jersey in the community.
Make it happen, Josh, and make the rest of the world know the guy we know.