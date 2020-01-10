Joe Medley: Here’s hoping Kiffin, Leach bring more than personality to Mississippi, SEC

Welcome back to the SEC, Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin, and thanks in advance for what we know you’ll do to up interest in Mississippi college football.
Here’s hoping you’ll win, too. That would make things more interesting around the SEC, and beyond it.
Sure, we can’t wait for the colorful news conferences. Leach’s every-man spiels will sell well at Mississippi State, and sell Mississippi State well. Kiffin’s brash flashes will do the same for Ole Miss.
National college football media have more reasons to pay attention to what’s said in Starkville and Oxford, for better and worse.
The challenge every coach to take those jobs has always had, though, is to make the Egg Bowl as relevant as the Iron Bowl, or much closer to it. Make who wins the game matter more than a knucklehead hiking his leg in the end zone.
Make both teams good at the same time. Beat the SEC powers on a semi-regular basis. Make it harder for said powers to get through the regular season with just one loss.
Maybe, just maybe, get Ole Miss to the SEC Championship Game.
Maybe, just maybe, win one at Mississippi State.
Make Mississippi college football matter
Be known for more than a prolific offense and tongue. Be known for more than a tarmac firing.
Two coaches with a combined 200 wins, but a combined 8-10 bowl record, have a chance to accomplish something more significant that perking ears with personality. That would make the SEC better, and not just more stimulating.