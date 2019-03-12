Schuessler Ware will be one of 11 inducted into the Alabama High School Sports Hall of Fame on Monday, just three years after he coached his last basketball game at Anniston, and it’s hard to imagine anyone more deserving of the honor.
The resume is self-evident: a 420-168 record in 19 seasons as Anniston’s head boys basketball coach, 18 winning seasons with 12 of 20 or more wins, two state championships in five Final Four appearances, eight Calhoun County titles, 13 area titles, nine times county coach of the year and state coach of the year in classes 4A and 5A.
It wasn’t like he rolled a basketball out to a bunch of superior athletes. His teams played disciplined zone defense and flashed fastbreak fundamentals.
Ware’s teams were mentally tough and good in big games. In his last game, he took an undermanned team and turned a Northeast Regional against John Petty-led Mae Jemison final into a de facto 5A title game.
Anniston lost 45-43. Nobody in Birmingham came close to Mae Jemison.
There’s more to note about Ware than what we saw of his teams on the court, however. The AHSAA has released profiles of each inductee in recent days, and Ware’s profile touted all he did help players avoid what former Anniston Schools superintendent Darren Douthitt called the “school-to-prison pipeline.”
It’s not so easy, with kids missing home-life staples that many take for granted. It takes a stout presence, but Ware is a bear of a man with personal presence. He didn’t wear chips on his shoulders. He didn’t sing rat-poison hater narratives in public.
He was dad, large and in charge. His capacity for firm-handedness came implied, so he could devote energies to encouragement for kids who needed it.
Halls of fame were meant for people like Ware, and he’ll be inducted Monday. Congrats on a well-deserved honor, coach.