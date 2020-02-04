Joe Medley: Hail to innovators like Mahomes, and happy birthday, scramblin’ Fran

A day after Patrick Mahomes solidified his place as the next greatest thing to NFL quarterbacking, history cleared its throat with Fran Tarkenton’s 80th birthday.
Mahomes is sensational for many reasons, the most apparent being his improvisational talents. He scrambles to buy time, but he’s unlocked basketball’s hold on the term no-look pass.
Mahomes sees it when it doesn’t seem he sees it. He sees what lesser talented quarterbacks don’t and makes spectacular plays, which propelled the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl in 50 years Sunday night.
Hail to innovators and game changers, and happy birthday, Fran Tarkenton.
Before scramblers became a norm, Tarkenton scrambled Norm Van Brocklin’s mind with it. Then coach of the expansion Minnesota Vikings, Van Brocklin panned Tarkenton’s forays outside the pocket. For that and other reasons, they clashed.
Tarkenton scrambled and passed on to several NFL records over his 18-year career, most notably 342 touchdown passes, 47,003 passing yards and 3,674 career rushing yards.
His records stood into the 1990s but seem small, compared to statistics from today’s game. Here’s context:
—Tarkenton played only his last season, 1978, on the 16-game schedule and with rules that favored the passing game (linemen block arms extended, and defensive backs can't chuck past five yards).
—He played the first third of his career for an expansion team and coach not inclined to embrace his talents, the second third for the Giants, a 1-12-1 team before he arrived; and only the final third with both a good team and coach, Bud Grant, eager to build around his talents.
Tarkenton never won a Super Bowl, but the original scrambler changed the game. He was the Patrick Mahomes of his time.