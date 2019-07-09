My kids don’t do sports, by and large, which is fine. They do school well, and they have other interests that lead them into activities, which help to teach them dedication and discipline.
So, neither my daughter nor son paid attention to the FIFA Women’s World Cup, which ended Sunday with the Team USA winning its fourth title and second in a row. Neither knows the blows the U.S. women’s soccer players struck in the continued fight for equal pay, and that’s OK.
Color me glad, however, that what my kids don’t know might help them to grow up in a better world.
Fights for equality drag. They require change. The privileged must lose the feeling of privilege, and human nature grows used to (and fond of) it.
I know my son, though. He wouldn’t want a world where his sister lived in something less than equality, and neither would their parents.
That’s why I enjoyed what happened in a soccer field far, far away from here and farther away from my kids’ attention spans. The U.S. women bolstered their case for equality with yet more success.
It shouldn’t take a World Cup victory to make equality happen. The women’s players make the same sacrifices as the men and put in the same work. That’s what should matter.
The women also happen to have four World Cup titles in their case file. How many more must they win?
Indeed, fights for equality tend to drag but also tend to bend the curve of history. Here’s hoping history, at long last, is ready to bend.
My daughter can live in a world of more equal opportunity. My son, who never got used to the feeling of privilege, won’t miss it.