Joe Medley: Give me LSU, Ohio State then … well, we’ll see

Which teams to pick in today’s College Football Playoff semifinals? Give me LSU and Ohio State.
Who doesn’t love the story of Jalen Hurts making a national-title run with his new team, Oklahoma? Lord knows, he deserves it, but LSU with runaway Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is too good.
For years, SEC fans have watched LSU put talent all over the field, except at quarterback. The Tigers have great one this season and a coach or two who know how to use him. They should win the Peach Bowl and advance to the national final.
As for Clemson-Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl, who doesn’t pull for Todd Bates? The former Cleburne County standout and assistant coach at Oxford High School and Jacksonville State just became Clemson’s recruiting coordinator. Anyone who knows him knows he’s a rising star, and bet that he has a poem for his latest promotion.
Still, Ohio State has two Heisman Trophy finalists. The Buckeyes have an offensive playmaker in quarterback Justin Fields and a defensive game wrecker in defensive end Chase Young.
Young finished third in Heisman voting in 2019. This voter had him second on my ballot, behind Burrow and ahead of Hurts.
Expect Young to add to his 16.5 sacks by the end of this playoff. We might just be talking about him most, when it’s over.