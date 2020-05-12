Joe Medley: Football or no? Emmert brings conscience to conversation

Mark Emmert comes from a convenient place, when saying a campus with no students should be a campus with no athletes this fall. The NCAA president knows the NCAA doesn’t make its money on football.
He does bring a moral argument to bear as decisions weigh on conferences and schools.
Some schools might have to go with online classes this fall as a precaution because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If so, they must also decide whether to have fall sports, including the cash cow that is football.
USA Today’s Steve Berkowitz estimates that schools in Power Five conferences, the top rung of major college football, would lose an average of $78 million if college football season is canceled.
“That’s more than 60 percent of these schools’ combined total annual operating revenues, based on amounts reported for the 2019 fiscal year,” Berkowitz wrote. “These estimates do not take into account potential impacts on student fees or money from schools’ general funds, both of which likely would be reduced if students cannot return to campus as usual for the fall semester. Even within the Power Five, there are schools that receive significant amounts from those sources.”
Soooooo, can it be too dangerous for regular students to repopulate campus but too costly for football players to stay home? Emmert says nope.
“College athletes are college students, and you can't have college sports if you don't have college (campuses) open and having students on them,” Emmert said in a discussion on the NCAA's Twitter account. “You don't want to ever put student-athletes at greater risk than the rest of the student body.”
Say this much, that’s consistency. The NCAA chases the absurd to assure athletes receive no better treatment than regular students. At least athletes can’t receive worse treatment, in the NCAA president’s way of thinking.
His opinion has no legislative force, but at least he put the nagging voice of conscience on one shoulder. Money talks from the other shoulder.