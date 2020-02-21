You are the owner of this article.
Joe Medley: Final Fours like sunrises for Anniston, Spring Garden girls

Anniston head coach Eddie Bullock gives instructions from the bench. Anniston played Oneonta in the girl's 4A regional final game in the Northeast Regional basketball tournament Wednesday at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

One has to admire the consistency of Spring Garden’s and Anniston’s girls basketball programs and their coaches.

Spring Garden head coach Ricky Austin yells some instructions from the bench in the Northeast Regional at Jacksonville State University. (Photo by Trent Penny/The Anniston Star)

Spring Garden is about to make its 15th Final Four in girls basketball, starting Monday. Add one for the boys last year, and the Garden has made it to Birmingham 14 times under Ricky Austin, who has presided over five of the school’s six state titles in girls basketball.

Anniston will make its seventh Final Four under Eddie Bullock in girls basketball, starting Tuesday. He’s seeking his first state title but just might have the best team he’s taken to Birmingham.

Get there tough times, and the bounces and rims will be kind.

Spring Garden’s girls and Anniston’s girls making the Final Four seems about as safe a bet each season as Piedmont’s football team making the Super 7.

It’s no accident. Both programs have excellent coaches. In recent years, they’ve played each other in the regular season, as preparation for contrasting styles in postseason.

Bullock knows Austin’s team will pace his. Austin knows Bullock’s team will press his.

They’re two of the best coaches and better people around, and they’re two reasons why following high school sports in our patch of Heaven is such a rich experience.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

