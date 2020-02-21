Joe Medley: Final Fours like sunrises for Anniston, Spring Garden girls

One has to admire the consistency of Spring Garden’s and Anniston’s girls basketball programs and their coaches.
Spring Garden is about to make its 15th Final Four in girls basketball, starting Monday. Add one for the boys last year, and the Garden has made it to Birmingham 14 times under Ricky Austin, who has presided over five of the school’s six state titles in girls basketball.
Anniston will make its seventh Final Four under Eddie Bullock in girls basketball, starting Tuesday. He’s seeking his first state title but just might have the best team he’s taken to Birmingham.
Get there tough times, and the bounces and rims will be kind.
Spring Garden’s girls and Anniston’s girls making the Final Four seems about as safe a bet each season as Piedmont’s football team making the Super 7.
It’s no accident. Both programs have excellent coaches. In recent years, they’ve played each other in the regular season, as preparation for contrasting styles in postseason.
Bullock knows Austin’s team will pace his. Austin knows Bullock’s team will press his.
They’re two of the best coaches and better people around, and they’re two reasons why following high school sports in our patch of Heaven is such a rich experience.