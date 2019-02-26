The state basketball Final Four has a way of validating coverage-area schools, even ones that don’t make it to the annual state semifinals in Legacy Arena.
Take Anniston’s boys from 2016, Schuessler Ware’s final team, for example. Count those Bulldogs unofficial state runners-up. Why?
Eventual state champion Mae Jemison, led by John Petty and crew, had to survive a 45-43 Northeast Regional final against Anniston in Pete Mathews Coliseum to get to Birmingham. It’s hard not to think about that 5A regional final without recalling the ways Anniston could’ve won it.
An interesting foul call against Tray Croft comes to mind.
Anyhoo, Mae Jemison went on to roll through its state semifinal and final games in Birmingham, beating Sumter Central 87-43 and Faith Academy 71-50.
Who are this year’s missing teams from Calhoun County? As of Tuesday’s action, they’re Piedmont’s and Anniston’s boys and Sacred Heart’s girls.
Piedmont found a way to make things hard for Plainview in their 3A Northeast Regional final. Faced with Piedmont’s matchup zone, and the personnel the Bulldogs brought to it, the Bears didn’t look like such a ball-movement, 3-point-shooting machine in the second half in Jacksonville.
No such discomfort for Plainview in Legacy Arena on Tuesday. The Bears hit 15 of 34 3-pointers and dispatched Prattville Christian 74-55 in a semifinal game.
This a day after Fyffe’s girls beat R.C. Hatch in a 2A girls semifinal. Fyffe survived overtime in a Northeast Regional semifinal against Sacred Heart and went on to win the final against Sand Rock, the state’s top-ranked team at regular season’s end.
As for Anniston’s boys, they went 2-2 against evenly matched area foe Talladega this season, including a 55-53 loss to the Tigers in the Northeast Regional final. Talladega beat Hillcrest-Evergreen 69-58 in Tuesday’s 4A semifinals in Birmingham.
Arguably, two of the four best teams played in the regional final, which proves, once again, something about the Final Four. The best team usually wins it, but the best four don’t always get here.
Some regions are stronger, and the Northeast Regional footprint deserves to pop its collective jersey.