Joe Medley: Dye restored Auburn’s dignity against Alabama

Pat Dye and Auburn made for the perfect coach-school marriage.
Dye’s plain-spoken, tough-minded coaching persona produced teams that carried his personality. He and his teams became the face that Auburn loved to show the college football world, post-Shug Jordan.
He actualized aspiration, but any good marriage has bedrocks. Dye justified Auburn’s love by reclaiming its dignity against rival Alabama.
Dye died this week at 80 years old, leaving behind a fan base that will forever see him as a combination of soul mate and Moses.
Alabama had so dominated Auburn during Bear Bryant’s 25-year run in Tuscaloosa, and Bryant’s 19-6 record against Auburn hardly tells the whole story. In so many years when Auburn had good teams, that Iron Bowl scoreboard actualized Alabama’s dominance.
The Crimson Tide won eight in a row before Dye became Auburn’s coach and nine in a row before Dye won his first, in 1982. He gave Auburn a 6-6 split over his 12 seasons as head coach, making Auburn competitive again against Alabama.
More importantly, he finagled getting Auburn Iron Bowls at home, starting in 1989. Auburn is 10-5 in Iron Bowls played in Auburn since.
He resigned amid an NCAA investigation in 1992, and the resulting penalties turned an undefeated 1993 season into an asterisk. It hardly mattered, however. Dye became a measure by which Auburn fans judged coaches.
They want coaches to make them feel the way Dye made them feel, and they want them to keep the crimson sea parted.