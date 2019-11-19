It’s always interesting to note the day-by-day, hour-by-hour even minute-by-minute evolution of a story like Tua Tagovailoa’s injury.
In the time since the Alabama quarterback was carted off the field at Starkville, reaction has gone from prayers for his career to hallelujahs for his prognosis … full recovery in six to eight months and resumption of football activities.
Reaction has gone from questioning why Tagovailoa was playing the final series of the first half, with Alabama leading 35-7, to understanding. Any relation between his current hip injury and the ankle injury that might have slowed his ability to escape the pocket is speculative, at best.
The world has gone from seeing Tua’s bloodied and pained face while being loaded onto the cart, to seeing him smile and laugh while revealing his ukulele talents in a hospital-room video.
That was just Saturday to Monday, and praise be that a young man with a promising future still has all of that in front of him.
Tuesday, we learned how the College Football Playoff committee views Alabama after Tua’s injury. The verdict: Alabama remained fifth.
Some have screamed. How is it different from 2014, when Ohio State not only got in the inaugural playoff with a third-string quarterback but won a national championship with Cardale Jones?
The committee apparently sees no difference, but there is one.
Ohio State had three quarterbacks ready to play at a national-championship level then. Alabama appears to have one, and he’s likely played his last at Alabama.
Ohio State had Jones waiting behind Braxton Miller and J.T. Barrett. Alabama has Mac Jones, who led Alabama to three points in a half Saturday, after Tua led the Tide to 35 in a half.
There is no Jalen Hurts.
Hurts handled his business as well as anyone had a right to expect, after losing his job to Tua at Alabama. He transferred to Oklahoma after the 2018 season, with no way of knowing what would happen to Tua and the Tide this season.
It’s not a blame game, just reality and another ironic twist in another transfixing Alabama storyline.