The reaction to Super Bowl LIII seems to be near universal … boo! Boring. Where was the offense?
There was beauty in New England’s 13-3 victory over the Rams in a game that went into the fourth quarter without a touchdown. The beauty was in the defense.
It wasn’t an ugly, miscue-riddled game, like Super Bowl V, where somebody had to win, and the Colts happened to finished ahead of the Cowboys that year on the scoreboard.
It wasn’t a mishap-fest, like Super Bowl IX, where a safety from a pitch gone bad accounted for all two first-half points, and the game turned because a kicker slipped on rain-soaked turf on the second-half kickoff.
This game was low-scoring because two good defensive minds, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, found a way.
When the scheme didn’t find a way, players did. New England’s Jason McCourty made the play of the night, coming off his man and covering a whole lot of green to put a Rams touchdown pass into the pass-broken-up category.
OK, so New England’s Stephon Gilmore got away with interference on another would-be Rams touchdown pass, but his interception on the next play was beautiful defense … a combination of a well-timed, all-out blitz call and Gilmore knowing exactly what a 24-year-old quarterback would do.
When hype melts away, a Super Bowl is a football game. The forces at work couldn’t care less about entertainment value.
Only a coach can love some football games, but defense wins championships. Chances are, the two teams that got to the Super Bowl have good defenses.
It’s not bad football when defense wins the day.