Joe Medley: County tourney: Teams show postseason promise

JACKSONVILLE — The Calhoun County basketball tournament has come and gone. Let us imagine what could follow.
First, Anniston’s girls have another state-caliber team under Eddie Bullock. The 20-time county champions after beating Sacred Heart in the final for the second year in a row, the Bulldogs have more than high-scoring guard Allasha Dudley. Long, athletic posts Asia Barclay and Kiana Montgomery can finish around the basket and hit free throws, qualities that travel to Birmingham well.
Sacred Heart’s girls came within a win of Birmingham a year ago and remain a threat to go.
On the boys’ side, it’s not hard to see Oxford in a 6A Northeast Regional showdown with Pinson Valley. It’s just as easy to see Anniston matching up with Talladega for another classic in Pete Mathews Coliseum, and Piedmont looks ready to earn another shot at Plainview.
Jacksonville is deep and athletic. Also in 4A, Chris Randall’s White Plains team showed itself to be a tough out against Anniston in the semifinals.
In 5A, Alexandria has size plus length and athleticism on the perimeter.
Sacred Heart’s boys didn’t make it to the county final for the first time since 2014, but the young Cardinals are growing up in a hurry. Once injured seniors Cade Landers and Mastrianni Marshall get back into action, the Cardinals are a threat to make a run in 2A.
Jacksonville Christian, which brought 1A flavor to this year’s county quarterfinals, has split games with Spring Garden. Both look capable of returning to The Pete this season.