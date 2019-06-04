I’m nearly through All-Calhoun County selections for all six spring high school sports, and the process, though arduous, leaves two overarching impressions.
One, we enjoyed quite a spring sports season around here, forcing tough choices for players and coaches of the year. I still find myself agonizing over a few.
Two, Calhoun County has a special setup for high school sports. It’s almost a perfect storm. Per capita, I bet there’s not another county in the state quite like it.
We have a county school system, encompassing seven high schools. Oxford, Anniston, Jacksonville and Piedmont have independent systems, and we have four private high schools. That means a county Calhoun’s size has 15 high schools, spread over six Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications.
Competitiveness and sense of rivalry show at county-championship events, some of the most compelling county championships around. Talent, rich for a county Calhoun’s size, shows through, as well.
We also have extremely busy postseasons, with so many teams from the county going deep. Teams we follow reach the state level in nearly every sport. Baseball, softball and golf teams from the county kept me on the road for a week and a half in May, chasing their runs.
In just the most high-profile sports, we’ll have teams in Auburn/Tuscaloosa (football), Birmingham (basketball) and Montgomery (baseball/softball) most years.
It makes work fun. It also keeps me going in for oil changes.