Joe Medley: Coaches must know who’s on their team, see the moment

There was a time in Historically Black Colleges and Universities football, a glorious time.
Players who would light up today’s recruiting media with stars went where they felt welcomed before integration and Civil Rights fights. Their talent remained largely hidden as major college programs sucked up the media sun, but scouts in the old AFL knew.
The league that most successfully competed with the NFL plucked talent from HBCUs and quickly strengthened its brand, enough to win a merger. It took just three Super Bowls for an AFL team to win one.
Imagine if today’s top recruits, not certain that Power Five conference people welcomed them as much as their talents, started taking their talents to HBCUs.
That would get attention.
It would probably cost HBCUs stout budget fights in some state legislatures, but we live in the moment of protests following George Floyd’s murder in police custody. This moment seems unlikely to pass without real changes, and winds of change blew cold in Stillwater, Okla., on Monday.
Outspoken Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy tweeted a picture of himself wearing a fringe-right news network’s T-shirt. Chuba Hubbard, an African American and the nation’s leading rusher in 2019, saw it and tweeted his desire to boycott OSU football.
“I will not stand for this,” Hubbard tweeted. “This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”
Teammates tweeted support for Hubbard. OSU administrators made concerning statements.
Gundy and Hubbard stood side-by-side for a mea culpa video Monday night, but what a tricky time for coaches. They lead rosters of players becoming woke young people. In this social-media age, players see events and notice who sides with whom.
Who, outside of its target audience, even heard of One America News Network before recent events? There’s really a network right of Fox News?
Coaches speaking out on politics don’t just voice opinions in their bubble any more. They risk signaling affiliation with causes players see as hostile to them and their loved ones.
It doesn’t mean the coach is racist. Many flock to the same causes for other reasons, but racists sure seem to flock to the same causes.
There must be reasons for that, too. Google “GOP Southern Strategy.” It went operational decades before Donald Trump went political.
Coaches must know who’s on their team, and coaches always so focused on the next game must see the moment. Some players on their roster don’t feel safe.
Whole segments of our population don’t feel they can trust the very institutions charged with serving, protecting and treating them equally, under the law.
How many times must they see video of a white police officer’s knee on the neck of a dying man who looks like them?
How many times must they see video of a white police officer shooting someone who looks like them in the back?
We haven’t even covered Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor or so many others who died at the intersection of race and law enforcement, or its offshoots.
It’s not hard to understand a young person of color questioning anything, any more. In this moment, it wouldn’t take much for some players to question their coach.
What to feel, if the very person they lent parental-grade trust appears to cheer causes they see as hostile?
Whatever that feeling is, it stands to reason that young people are more likely to feel it in environments where most of their coaches, their coaches’ bosses and their school’s money people don’t look like them.
Need a reason to care, fans of major college football? Just picture your favorite Power Five program, losing recruiting battles to HBCUs.
Pro football long ago showed it can find talent, wherever it might locate.