Joe Medley: Cantrell’s dive iconic symbol of Piedmont run

Former Piedmont football standout Carl Myers posted a Facebook tribute to late Bulldogs great Christian Cantrell on Friday, and it took me back.
I was in Auburn, doing football interviews, when I heard of Cantrell’s fatal accident on Aug. 28, 2012. What a tragedy, I thought, such a promising life cut so short.
He was 20.
The next thought went right to Star photographer Trent Penny’s iconic picture, of Cantrell diving and stretching the ball over the goal line against heavily favored Cordova in the 2009 3A title game.
That 35-28 victory in Bryant-Denny Stadium marked the arrival of Piedmont football as we’ve come to know it under current head coach Steve Smith. It clinched his and Piedmont’s first-ever state title.
The top-ranked Bulldogs began their 15th season — and fourth state-title defense — under Smith at Cherokee County on Friday. Many see potential for a fifth title and second repeat this season, but it all started in 2009.
Cantrell’s dive at the end of one of his four touchdowns in the game seemed to say it all. Like the program Smith had built since his arrival in 2006, Cantrell reached for every last white line for which he could challenge gravity.
He and Piedmont got over the goal line.
Eleven years later, eight since Cantrell’s death, a cutout of his dive looms large on a wall inside Piedmont’s fieldhouse. Imagine it as a silhouette, and it becomes like the jumping Jordan logo, or Jerry West’s figure in the NBA logo.
Cantrell’s dive represents an avatar for an era of Piedmont football. He left all Bulldog fans a great memory.