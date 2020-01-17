Joe Medley: Calhoun County tourney here, like no other

It’s time for the annual treasure that is the Calhoun County basketball tournament.
The varsity tournament started with two first-round games today in Jacksonville State’s Pete Mathews Coliseum and resumes Saturday, with a full slate of eight boys and girls games. Finals are Friday.
A deep boys field should produce intrigue, especially in the quarterfinals. All of the top nine seeds have been ranked or receiving votes in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll, which ranks the top 10 teams in all seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications.
The girls’ field presents the usual mystery … can anyone knock off 19-time champion Anniston?
Widely considered the state’s best county tourney, Calhoun’s version involves 15 schools, all in close proximity and all fielding boys and girls basketball teams. Familiarity and rivalry drive excitement.
It means something to be the Calhoun County basketball champion. Find out why at The Pete over the next six days.