Who knows which way Alabama’s latest attempt to elevated it men’s basketball program will go? But, be glad for Greg Byrne’s strong signal about where it won’t go.
“Today’s climate of men’s basketball is very unique,” the Alabama athletics director said. “There are ongoing legal issues with the FBI and ongoing NCAA investigations and we don’t know how all that will play out at this point.
“We are going to keep the University of Alabama’s reputation at the forefront of what we do.”
It would seem Byrne knows of social-media clamour for Rick Pitino. It would also seem Byrne has the good sense to say, "Nope."
For fans who would put on blinders, some reminders of what happened at Louisville, the last program over which Pitino presided. He was fired for cause.
Louisville, as mindful of competing with Kentucky as Alabama and Auburn are of competing with each other, fired the former Kentucky coach they boastfully hired years prior. Who can forget the “Got Rick?” shirts?
What did it take for Louisville to fire the ultimate, walking-and-always-talking thumb in Kentucky’s eye, the guy who led them to their third national title and only title without a guy named Denny Crum on the bench?
Just a federal probe of college basketball corruption, which accuses an Adidas executive of conspiring to pay $100,000 to the family of a recruit to play at Louisville and to represent Adidas when he turned pro. The criminal complaint does not name Louisville specifically but appears to involve the recruitment of Brian Bowen, who committed to Louisville.
Oh, and there was the whole prostitutes-for-recruits thing, causing Louisville to self-impose a postseason ban in 2015-16.
And there was 2010, when the wife of Louisville’s equipment manager was convicted of extorting Pitino over their affair, which occurred after closing in a Louisville restaurant.
Alabama’s reputation would take hit just for hiring Pitino, and Byrne seems to get it.