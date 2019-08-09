Sports, we need you now.
We need you more than ever. Bring on the distraction, from all the sad news we see and … wait … buzz-buzz.
Buzz-buzz.
But, but …
Buzz-buzz.
The irony that we can’t get away, any more, became evident when I went back Friday morning and listened to a Facebook live I did with Donoho football coach Mark Sanders. Those who watched live, no doubt, heard the buzzes generated by my phone.
I posted about the El Paso shooting six days and, as of this writing, 135 comments ago. I aimed for thoughtful, but anything on social media descends down a last-word rabbit hole, into a trollfest.
Six days later — as Sanders and I talked football, our mutual love for Metallica and old Saturday Night Live skits — two friends buzzed on in debate.
I graduated high school with one, way back in … well, never mind. I met the other through mutual friends and came to know her better through church. Good people, both, but with diametrically different points of view.
I don’t pretend to lack my own view, but that’s not the point here.
Sports has always helped us escape. The NFL famously played on, after John Kennedy’s assassination. Sports came back soon after Sept. 11.
Games haven’t stopped in the wake of this past weekend’s mass killings in El Paso and Ohio. Could that speak to numbness at such news?
It would seem callous to go numb to evil, maybe even irresponsible to seek escape. Ugliness is marching, challenging even the power of sports to heal us.
Then again, today’s technology drives us to numbness. Oh, we try to escape. We want to escape, but to where?
To our phones, of course.
Buzz-buzz.