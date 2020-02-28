Joe Medley: Bullock’s ‘blue map’ a victory for those who shake off blues while staying true

BIRMINGHAM — Eddie Bullock has a “blue map.” Let the meaning marinate.
The long-time Anniston High girls basketball coach’s first state championship came in his seventh Final Four and third appearance in the state final. A 61-51 win Friday over state power Deshler clinched the crown.
So many heartbreaks preceded it, so many days when Legacy Arena felt like Lid-On-The-Rim Arena.
It came in the same season that saw Bullock’s team win the program’s 11th Calhoun County title. Of course, eight Final Fours also mean eight Northeast Regional titles.
It came against one of the state’s most celebrated coaches in Deshler’s Jana Killen, and against a program that, like Anniston’s, makes regular trips to Birmingham.
A state title came two years after Bullock was fired as the school’s football coach and athletics director and, in the heat of that moment, said he might not return as girls basketball coach.
It came 11 years after he was named a finalist for head football coach, indicating confidence that he could be the man and deserved a promotion from defensive coordinator. When plan A fell through, they kneecapped him with a year-long “interim” tag.
Intentional or clumsy, it sent a message to any malcontent or perceived grievance holder … be out, loud and proud, because some members of the board don’t support this guy.
Well, Bullock’s championship finally came, and consider it a victory for so many people he represents.
It’s a victory for people who keep their heads down and always try to do right. They work hard and shun wrong, no matter their pressures or plight.
It’s a victory for people who, nonetheless, find themselves surrounded by agendas and people politics. They keep the faith amid unrelenting unfairness.
The mob whispers at accomplishments and circles on bad days. Those centered in that circle live outside of cabal favor, and live damned either way.
They take slings and arrows, mostly behind their backs, yet keep touching lives way beyond public view. They live in a no-man’s land called, “if people only knew.”
His critics will call his list of college-bound players empty. Truth told, there’ve been 20.
Niece Miajah Bullock went from junior college to Division I, at Delaware State. NeNe Bolton, whom Bullock toughened with a blocking dummy, went from Alabama to pro ball, outside the States.
Bullock has won so much and done so much, but now he has that title touch.
Anniston’s girls will have a blue trophy in the case, next to two the boys won in Schuessler Ware’s days.
Ware’s 2002 title team won its final 19 games. For Bullock’s title team, the streak was the same.
It was bound to happen. A good coach with good teams got to Birmingham enough, and it finally happened.
It’s not all talent, though Bullock won with arguably his best team. Offseason development for forwards Kiana Montgomery and Asia Barclay was a key.
A season’s usual dramas kept up his usual load of off-court events. A man who will gladly avail house and home held his usual ground with stat-sheet parents.
So, take heart, people who enjoy good things happening to good folks, because Bullock’s championship shows that good people win sometimes. Win or lose, they go on being good people all the time.
No one deserves a championship more.