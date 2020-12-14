Joe Medley: Blowing millions to fire coach in a pandemic is obscene

What an obscene act, coughing up millions to fire a football coach under current circumstances.
That’s what Auburn did Sunday, in firing Gus Malzahn.
Never mind Malzahn’s 68-35 record, three victories over Nick Saban’s Alabama teams, national runner-up finish, one SEC championship and two SEC West Division titles in eight seasons. Never mind that he’s never had a losing season.
Auburn has shunned realism for the how-manyeth time in its history, stating that its historical norm is not good enough. The school demands to “consistently compete at the highest level,” so another coach is fired or has resigned under pressure.
Auburn has had great teams, even great stretches, but never an era that lived up to the stated purpose for the latest firing. Few college programs have.
Auburn managed double-digit victories in consecutive seasons once in its history, 1988-89. The Tigers managed four such seasons during Pat Dye’s 12-year run as head coach.
That’s the best Auburn has had.
As for those inexcusable four-loss seasons, Shug Jordan had the best modern-era stretch, losing three or fewer games 15 times in his 25-year tenure. He did it eight years in a row, from 1953-60.
Somehow, though, the school’s donor class keeps finding millions to buy out coaches. Perhaps sports make kingmakers and breakers feel more like kingmakers and breakers.
Meanwhile, a pandemic rages around the country. Months-long impact on economic activity has choked tax revenues.
States and municipalities, which cannot run deficits, face or likely will face awful cuts. That means public-sector folks, real people with no seven-figure buyouts, lose.
That includes people working for state-funded institutions like Auburn. Imagine the jobs $21.45 million could save, if only that captured donor-class imaginations like firing coaches does.