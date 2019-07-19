Here we go again, living in the epicenter of college football favor.
One team widely followed in these parts, Alabama, is picked to win the SEC. Again.
Another team widely followed in these parts, Jacksonville State, is picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference. Again.
So say media covering both leagues.
The news, announced by both leagues, barely registered on social media on a Friday filled by flooding and political uproar, and we shouldn’t be surprised. It’s become an annual rite of late July.
Enjoy it while it’s here.
Our little map dot lives in an era. Eras come and go.
It doesn’t feel like it now, not with Alabama consistently challenging for SEC titles since 2008 and JSU winning OVC titles since 2014, but coaches change. Landscapes shift.
Yes, an unsanctioned Alabama team should rank among the SEC’s best most years.
Yes, an unsanctioned JSU should be the football capital of a basketball league.
That’s the way it should be. Things rarely hold as they should be.
There will come a day when all who follow college football around here wish for these days. It just doesn’t seem possible now.
So, don’t take it for granted. Enjoy the top. It’s a good point of focus on a day when rain and political whirlwinds leave us searching for diversions.