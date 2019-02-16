HUNTSVILLE — Curtis Knop’s voice breaks, and his eyes well as his mind races back through the years with son Christian.
They were happy tears. Dad was about an hour from watching the youngest of his two boys wrestle to complete a state-record fourth straight perfect season with a fourth straight state title.
That Christian would make that state history, all while extending his state-record winning streak to 235 matches, was all but certain, but this was their last ride in the Von Braun Center, annual home to the state tournament.
Curtis stood in the Alexandria cheering section, overlooking the 1A-5A mat. He could look down and see Christian pacing, steeling himself in that red North Carolina State T-shirt, which Christian wore over his singlet.
Curtis could see the end of Christian’s present and beginning of his future, all in one picture, and just think. What if Christian had followed his dad’s advice all those years ago.
“I actually tried to talk him out of wrestling, but he wanted to wrestle,” Curtis said. “I was a single dad, working, and, ‘Are you sure?’
“He didn’t want to play football. He didn’t want to do nothing. He just wanted to wrestle.”
It took about a week for Christian to talk his dad into it.
It’s took years of keeping Christian in gear and driving him as far Fargo, N.D., or New York for national offseason tournaments to realize this day.
Christian Knop’s history-making high school career is an individual story. A young person dedicates himself to one of the most grueling of sports, in terms of training and controlled, mano-a-mano combat, and makes something special happen.
Christian Knop’s history-making story is a teammate’s story. Already, teammates like Alexandria freshman Jaden New talk of clearing Christian Knop’s bar. After winning his second state title Saturday, New said he wants to finish with five titles and be Alexandria’s best ever.
Christian Knop’s history-making story is a program story. He came in on the ground floor of a new Alexandria program in 2013, along with older brother Anthony, and rose with it. The Valley Cubs finished fourth in the state Saturday with three individual champions.
“It’s just been contagious,” Alexandria coach Frank Hartzog said. “He actually came behind some older guys with that same work ethic. Lane Trapp was our first state finalist, and that was the year Christian won, first year.
“It’s just spread in the room. It just helps the other kids see, ‘Oh, I’m supposed to work that hard.’ It makes a difference.”
Above all, Christian Knop’s history-making story is a father-son, making-it-happen story.
Curtis said he “fell in love” with Christian’s choice of sport, and how could he not? Christian was the duck and the mat his pond.
The kid who doesn’t mind acknowledging he’s “goofy” off the mat becomes anything but goofy on it. He’s relentless and was relentless in convincing his dad to let him wrestle.
Christian Knop’s love for the sport shows itself in unrelenting work and nearly unquenchable self-expectations. It wasn’t so long ago that Christian could be seen sitting by himself, mat side, at the Von Braun Center, brooding after winning a state-championship match. His performance that day didn’t meet his expectations.
If it matters to Christian, how can it not to his dad?
Curtis is never hard to find at Christian’s matches. Want to talk wrestling? He’s your man. High-school circuit, offseason competition, it doesn’t matter. He knows the scene, the competitors and how Christian stacks up.
Curtis learned it from being there. Wherever Christian competes, there’s Curtis. Wherever Christian needs to trail, there’s Curtis.
“Anything an elite athlete needs,” Curtis said, “he gets.”
After pinning Corner’s Cole Fuller on Saturday, Christian needed a hug from his dad. The record-breaking champion let out a roar that pierced the echoey Von Braun Center then found Curtis mat side.
There stood his travel partner.
There stood the guy who stays on him about weight.
There stood the guy who said he plans to eventually move to Raleigh, N.C., to be near Christian at N.C. State.
“I’m glad he didn’t talk me out of wrestling, that’s for sure,” Christian said. “Wrestling has completely changed my life.
“I’m so glad I got to wrestle. I’m so glad he let me wrestle. I’m so glad I have a father that takes me countless hours to practice and drives me across the country so I can get better. … Just having him everywhere makes everything a lot more comforting.”