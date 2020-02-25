Joe Medley: Anniston’s girls want No. 1, but 19 sweet, too

Anniston’s girls not only have a chance to make history when they play in Friday’s Class 4A state final against Deshler. They also have a chance to match it.
The Bulldogs, making their eighth Final Four and third appearance in the title game, hope to win the school’s first state championship in girls basketball. The boys team won it in 2002 and 2009.
The 2002 boys team ended that season with a 19-game winning streak, and guess who can match it. The girls have won 18 in a row, headed into the final.
Coincidence?
A sign?
OK, add another coincidence/sign. Long-time Anniston girls coach Eddie Bullock’s son Antoine played on that 2002 Anniston boys team.
Anniston’s girls program has fought long and hard to gain its piece of Anniston basketball history. The team Eddie Bullock brought to Birmingham this week just might be his best.
How perfect would it be if championship allowed two proud programs to cross divides of time and gender to high-five each other?