So, the SEC has approved alcohol sales at its sports venues. Great. What could possibly go wrong?
The league has set parameters, and schools are given autonomy beyond those parameters to see that alcohol is sold responsibly. There comes a point where individual responsibility kicks in, however, and imagine more accessible alcohol further fueling rivalry verve in the good ole SEC.
Two SEC parameters seem to acknowledge realty:
—Limits must be established on the number of drinks purchased at one time by an individual.
—Safe server training and additional training for staff to handle high-risk situations is required.
I’m an old Kentucky boy. I’ve seen a Kentucky Derby from the infield. I laugh every time I think of a local news station’s interview of the fan who bragged about transferring alcohol into his Sprite bottles and Sprite into his alcohol bottles.
He sure got his spirits inside the joint.
Someone determined to consume will, and good luck controlling how much alcohol one consumes outside the stadium, before an event. Add what they might drink inside, and it’s possible for someone to enter the stadium well-fueled and get over-fueled.
As for high-risk situations, haven’t we all cringed at the videos? Passions fly in a stadium’s steep upper decks, and fans go over and after each other.
Who can forget the nicely dressed Alabama fan who eluded her restrainer and dived over people to get an Oklahoma student?
These things happened before the SEC allowed alcohol sales in league venues. More such scenes could erupt, and what if somebody falls before staff well trained on high-risk situations arrives?
How much is too much to justify revenue gained? Here’s hoping we don’t find out.