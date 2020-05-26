Joe Medley: Alabama’s four sports ‘Rushmore’ figures? Give me …

My hometown paper, the Louisville Courier-Journal, just polled readers on which four figures belong on Kentucky’s sports “Rushmore.” Not surprisingly, Muhammad Ali, Secretariat, Adolph Rupp and Denny Crum led voting.
Ali and Secretariat were the greatest in their sports, with transcendent achievements and notoriety. As for Rupp and Crum, Kentucky and Louisville basketball drive the sports engine in Kentucky.
In Alabama, the same could be said for Alabama and Auburn football, but whoa. Let’s not be so quick to pencil Bear Bryant, Nick Saban, Shug Jordan and Pat Dye into the four “Rushmore” slots.
Or, for that matter, any four of the five Heisman Trophy winners to play for Alabama or Auburn.
Give me Jesse Owens.
Give me Hank Aaron and, as long as we’re talking baseball, Willie Mays, Satchel Paige, Willie McCovey or Early Wynn.
We haven’t even mentioned Pro Football Hall of Famers Buck Buchanan, John Hannah, Ozzie Newsome, Terrell Owens, John Stallworth and Bart Starr.
What about Selma native and soccer phenom Mia Hamm, or Olympic gold-medal diver and Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame member Jennifer Chandler?
Yes, Charles Barkley, we’re getting ’round to you.
That list of great college football coaches skipped Bobby Bowden.
Many of Alabama’s most famous football players never won the Heisman. Joe Namath and Ken Stabler have busts in Canton, however.
The cut for a representative Alabama sports “Rushmore” ballot would stir controversy.
As for my top four, give me Bryant and Saban for their combined 12 national championships, broad influence on college football and household fame.
Also, give me Aaron and Jesse Owens for their transcendent sports and social relevance. Aaron stared down racism to break Babe Ruth’s career home-runs record in 1974. Owens’ Olympic performance in 1936, in Berlin, prompted a mostly German crowd to chant his name and a certain master-race-deluded dictator to vacate his seat.