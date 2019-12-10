Here’s hoping that reaction to Tuesday’s postseason awards news in high school football doesn’t predict more to come.
The Alabama Football Coaches Association named Wellborn’s Jeff Smith its coach of the year in 3A, and Lord knows, there was an argument for it. The Panthers went from 2-8 to 5-5 to 12-2 and split four games (two each) with Piedmont and Randolph County.
There was also an argument for Piedmont’s Steve Smith in 3A. Lord knows, he took a 48-man roster with 35 freshmen and sophomores to a state title.
Read the comments section under posts about Jeff Smith’s award, and lots of folks came out to make cases for Oxford’s Keith Etheredge (6A), Clay Central’s Danny Horn (4A) and Jacksonville’s Clint Smith (4A). Lord knows, they had cases.
Then again, so did the winners the ALFCA chose, and that’s the point. Just in Calhoun County, one can make the case for a lot of potential coaches and players of the year. First- and second-team all-county? Again, lots of cases.
That’s the down side of an upside year. So many teams had breakthrough years. So many teams had historic years. What are awards selectors to do?
Calhoun County produced a record five semifinalists and three state finalists. The county tied a record with two state champions, and Jacksonville proved a worthy opponent for 4A powerhouse UMS Wright.
So many choices, not as many award slots. So many worthy first-teamers, but only so many slots.
It’s the year that will have many rightly claiming, ‘In any other year … .’
But let’s not play the tiresome blast game on social media. It’s an abnormal year around here. Let’s just celebrate those selected, knowing that others likely would’ve been in a normal year.