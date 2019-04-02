Michael Shortt’s record says he’s a winning high school football coach. His whole story tells of a man who laid all at the altar.
High school coaches take what shows up in the hallways and try to win. They also help as many kids as possible to not lose before they can win off the field, and some need more help than others.
Want to hear horror stories of some kids’ home lives? Ask the coach who fills as much deficit as possible, and bring crying towels. Many deserve honorary sociology degrees.
The coach gives everything and never comes away rich. The competitive urge drives much of the will to give, but humanity pushes giving beyond limits.
Thankfulness rarely follows. Fans believe they can coach, and they believe Bear Bryant lurks just a firing/hiring away.
Parents believe scholarships lurk, just a coach away. If reality says otherwise, well, buckle up.
Coach long enough, and people politics come banging at the door. Michael Shortt knows that all too well.
He drove himself beyond one health scare, then another and then another. The last one was a 15-month tour through four major surgeries and rehabs, and he’s still recovering.
He hung on one more season, only able to coach one game but not quite out of drive to help his alma mater’s program, the one he’s given 21 years of his loving labors, to succeed.
Sticking with it long enough to see a major weight-room renovation through slowed Shortt’s recovery. Now, he needs time to back off and take care of himself.
As high school football fans, we’ll miss seeing a great, old-school craftsman work a sideline around here. Fortunately, we won’t have to miss his warmth, stories and treasure-trove insights.
And don’t count Michael Shortt out. Here’s betting there’s more coach in there, waiting for healthier moment to finish his way.