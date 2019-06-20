Atlanta added two more pieces to its young core Thursday night.
A young core that might just be the best the NBA has to offer.
The Hawks made the move up to No. 4 to draft Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter, who averaged 15.2 points per game last season and led the Cavaliers to a victory over Texas Tech in the national championship game. Hunter’s biggest asset, though, is his ability to play defense, something the Hawks didn’t do a whole lot of last season.
With the 10th pick, Atlanta selected Duke’s Cam Reddish. Reddish has untapped potential and could prove to be the steal of the draft. He was overshadowed by teammates Zion Williamson (No. 1 overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans) and R.J. Barrett (No. 3 overall pick to the New York Knicks) during his lone season with the Blue Devils.
Pair those two with Trae Young, John Collins and Kevin Huerter and the Hawks have the makings of something special. All five are under the age of 22.
Young is arguably the best of the bunch after averaging 19.1 points and 8.1 assists per game during his rookie season. He’s just going to get better folks, and the Hawks are making sure he’ll have plenty of weapons around him.
After winning just 29 games last season and 24 the year before that, the Hawks should have a legitimate chance to make the playoffs next season with a chance at much more down the road.
The future looks bright in Atlanta.