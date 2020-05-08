Jared Gravette: Sports without fans better than no sports at all

Most fans — nearly two months after the sporting world came to a crashing halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic — are likely craving a return to normalcy.
Watching old classics can be fun, but let’s face it, most die-hard fans already know what’s going to happen. The best part about sports is the unpredictability, after all, and fans certainly want that back.
The first domino fell when NASCAR decided that it had seen enough virtual-reality racing and would restart the Cup Series on May 17 at Darlington. If all goes well, other professional sports leagues will surely follow.
It’ll be nice to have live sports back on our televisions, but without fans in the stands, will the experience be the same?
One organization that didn’t shut down during this global pandemic was the WWE. Without fans in attendance, the wrestling/entertainment company has continued to air weekly programming from its Orlando-based performance center.
Despite ridicule from some of my friends, I’ve always loved the WWE. And even I have to admit, the product just isn’t the same without fans in the stands. Wrestlers, probably more so than most athletes, feed off crowd reaction, whether it be good or bad. Without it, the product takes a hit.
If the Braves return to the diamond sometime this summer, there will be no fans in the stands to boo Bryce Harper. There will be no tomahawk chop to rally the team in the late innings. There will be no curtain calls to commend the performances of our favorite players.
But hey, look on the bright side, at least no fans will be injured by foul balls.
If we have fanless college football in the fall, you might as well throw out the concept of home-field advantage. A trip to Death Valley or The Swamp will be far less intimidating for opposing teams. And we’re sorry Texas A&M, but it looks like you’ll no longer be allowed to play with that 12th man.
When sports do return, it’s certainly going to be a different experience than what we’re used to. But hey, I’ll take something over nothing any day.