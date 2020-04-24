Jared Gravette: SEC flexes its muscle with 15 first rounders

The Southeastern Conference is where the big boys play.
Need evidence? Look no further than the first round of the NFL draft.
The SEC had 15 players selected Thursday night, shattering the previous record of 12, set by the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2006 and matched twice by the SEC in 2013 and 2017.
No other conference had more than five selections. The Big Ten and Big 12 had five apiece, the ACC and Pac-12 had three each and the Mountain West had one.
LSU and Alabama did the heavy lifting for the SEC. Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow got things going for the Bayou Bengals, who defeated Clemson for the national championship in January.
Burrow went first overall to the Cincinnati Bengals. Four of his teammates followed in the back half of the first round. Pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson went 20th overall to the Jaguars. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson went two picks later to the Vikings. Linebacker Patrick Queen was selected 28th overall by the Ravens, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went to the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs with the last pick of the first round.
Alabama had four picks in the top 15. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went fifth overall to the Dolphins, and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. followed as the 10th pick to the Browns. Wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy were the next two Alabama players off the board. Ruggs went 12th to the Raiders and Jeudy 15th to the Broncos.
Auburn produced two first-round picks. Defensive tackle Derrick Brown went seventh overall to the Lions and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene went 30th to the Dolphins. The duo represented the Tigers’ first two first-round picks since the 2014 draft.
Georgia had two offensive tackles get picked. Andrew Thomas went fourth overall to the Giants and Isaiah Wilson 29th to the Titans. Florida and South Carolina each produced one first rounder. Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson went ninth to the Jaguars and South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw was selected at No. 14 by the 49ers.
Thursday night proved just why the SEC has won 10 of the last 14 national championships. They’ve just got way more talent that any other conference.