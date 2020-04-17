Jared Gravette: Saban keeps rolling out NFL talent

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has had plenty of recruiting success since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2007.
Alabama has produced 28 first-round picks during the Saban era, and every one of his recruiting classes have produced at least one.
Here’s a rundown:
2007: Rolando McClain, Kareem Jackson
2008: Julio Jones, Mark Ingram, Dont’a Hightower, Marcell Dareus, Mark Barron
2009: Trent Richardson, Dre Kirkpatrick, Chance Warmack, D.J. Fluker, James Carpenter
2010: Dee Milliner, C.J. Mosley
2011: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Ryan Kelly
2012: Amari Cooper
2013: Jonathan Allen, O.J. Howard, Reuben Foster
2014: Marlon Humphrey, Rashaan Evans
2015: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Da’Ron Payne, Calvin Ridley
2016: Quinnen Williams, Jonah Williams, Josh Jacobs
It’s an impressive list.
The 2008 class is arguably Saban’s finest to date. Jones was the headliner of that group and has gone on to have a Hall of Fame caliber career in the NFL with the Atlanta Falcons. Ingram, Hightower and Dareus have combined to make seven Pro Bowls.
As good as that class was, Saban’s 2017 group looks poised to be even better.
With the NFL draft less than a week away, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are locks to go in the first round. In fact, those four are likely to come off the board in the first 15 picks.
Defensive back Xavier McKinney is also likely to be a first-round pick this year. He’d bump the number of first-round picks up to five, tying the 2008 and 2009 classes.
Running back Najee Harris, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and linebacker Dylan Moses all decided to return to Tuscaloosa for their senior seasons. Those four all have the potential to be first-round picks in 2021.
The success of the top half of Alabama’s 2017 class is almost unheard of. Some highly-touted prospects just don’t pan out for one reason or another. Just look at the top of Saban’s 2018 and 2019 classes. The highest-rated prospects in those classes, Eyabi Anoma and Antonio Alfano, aren’t even on the roster anymore.
That makes the 2017 class shine even brighter. Even through injury and adversity, all of those guys thrived. We’ll have to wait and see how they perform in the NFL, but this group is likely to go down as the greatest recruiting class of Saban’s coaching career.