Jared Gravette: Riley has earned Braves' third-base job

Austin Riley isn’t making Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker’s job any easier.
The Braves’ third-base competition was one of the biggest question marks heading into spring training after Josh Donaldson bolted to sign with the Minnesota Twins.
After slimming down during the offseason, Johan Camargo was the presumptive favorite to land the job. Riley was supposed to start the year at Triple-A, but with the spring training he’s having, it’s going to be hard to keep him off the Opening Day roster.
Riley has looked more like the guy who debuted last May and hit nine home runs in his first 18 games than the one who fell off a cliff during the final three months of the season.
As of Wednesday, Riley was hitting .333 with two home runs in 27 spring training at-bats. But his most important stat relates to strikeouts. After finishing last season with 108 strikeouts in 297 plate appearances, Riley has struck out only five times this spring.
It’s not like Camargo is having a bad spring — he’s hitting .308 with six RBIs in 26 at-bats — but if Riley can keep this up you have to keep his bat in the lineup. A power threat like Riley makes the Braves’ lineup that much more dangerous.
People often say not to put too much stock into spring training stats, and Riley may very well revert back to his strikeout-happy ways once the games that count get started. But it’s obvious that he put in a lot of work during the offseason to better his approach at the plate.
If Riley keeps performing well over the next two weeks, he deserves to be the Braves’ Opening Day third baseman.