Jared Gravette: Patriots appear to be going all-in with Stidham

Apparently, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick really believes in former Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham.
The NFL draft came and went last weekend with the Patriots selecting 10 players. None of them plays quarterback.
Stidham truly was one of the draft’s biggest winners.
The top three signal callers — LSU’s Joe Burrow, Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon’s Justin Herbert — were long gone by the time the Patriots’ first-round pick rolled around. They could have selected Utah State’s Jordan Love — who many experts believed to be the next-best option — at No. 23 overall. Instead the Patriots traded back into the second round.
New England could have snagged proven winners like former Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts or Georgia’s Jake Fromm later in the draft. Hurts went relatively early in the second round to the Philadelphia Eagles, while Fromm fell all the way to the fifth round. The Patriots apparently wanted nothing to do with Fromm. Need proof? They selected Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser in the fifth round with Fromm still on the board.
There are still quality veteran quarterbacks available in free agency that the Patriots could take a look at. Cam Newton and Joe Flacco still haven’t found homes, and the Cincinnati Bengals released Andy Dalton on Thursday. However, it doesn’t appear the Patriots plan on going that route. They already have a veteran on the roster to compete with Stidham in Brian Hoyer.
Could this be another “Tank for Tua” scenario? Could the Patriots try to tank in order to land Clemson’s Trevor Lawerence or Ohio State’s Justin Fields in next year’s draft?
Don’t count on it. Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history, and coaches like him don’t know the meaning of the word “tank.”
He obviously sees something in Stidham that makes him think that he can step into the giant shadow left by Tom Brady’s departure.
And if Belichick believes in him, Patriots fans should, too.