Jared Gravette: NFL free agency gives fans something to talk about

It’s been a depressing week for sports fans around the country as games have grinded to a halt due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
One thing that wasn’t postponed, however, was the start of NFL free agency, and that’s given football fans plenty to talk about.
The biggest news came Tuesday night when reports surfaced that longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady planned to sign with Tampa Bay.
It’s certainly going to be odd seeing the six-time Super Bowl champion in a Bucs’ uniform, but one thing is certain, he will be surrounded by plenty of weapons. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin may be the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and former Alabama star O.J. Howard is no slouch at the tight end position. Fans of the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints can’t be happy that Brady now resides in the NFC South.
Speaking of Carolina, it appears Cam Newton’s time there has come to an end. After signing Teddy Bridgewater, The Panthers plan to either trade or release the former Auburn quarterback. And Newton won’t be the only big name searching for a new home this offseason after the Los Angeles Rams released former Georgia running back Todd Gurley on Thursday. Gurley could be a fit with the Falcons after they released Devonta Freeman earlier this week.
Other than the Brady news, the biggest shocker may have been that the Houston Texans traded away star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Houston sent Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.
Texans coach Bill O’Brien certainly didn’t receive any rave reviews for this one. In fact, ESPN graded the trade an F from the Texans’ perspective. It’s hard not to agree with them. Hopkins is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. Johnson was terrific in 2016, but since missing almost all of the 2017 season with a wrist injury, he hasn’t been the same back.
Those are just a few of the many moves that NFL teams have made this week, giving Americans plenty to talk about other than the coronavirus.