Jared Gravette: Lance should be considered one of college football’s top QBs

It’s July, which means it’s about that time. … Time to talk about college football.
Today, let’s focus on quarterbacks.
It’s hard to find anyone who doesn’t consider Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields the top two signal callers in the country. Both come from dominant programs inside Power Five conferences and both have had stellar careers up to this point.
But there’s another name out there that deserves to be in that group, a name most casual college football fans have likely never heard of. He too comes from a dominant program, one that’s won eight of the last nine FCS national championships. His name is Trey Lance, and he plays quarterback at North Dakota State.
As a redshirt freshman last season, Lance led the Bison to the first 16-0 season in college football since 1894. He was the first freshman to win the Walter Payton Award, given to the most outstanding offensive player in the FCS.
And boy was Lance outstanding. Just look at the stats.
In his first season as a starter, Lance completed 66.9 percent of his passes for 2,786 yards and 28 touchdowns. The yardage and touchdown numbers don’t exactly jump off the page, but add in 1,100 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns, and it becomes obvious that Lance is a special quarterback, a true dual-threat.
Oh yeah, and we haven’t even gotten to his most impressive stat yet. Lance threw 287 passes with zero interceptions. That’s right, he started 16 games last year without throwing an interception.
With Lance under center, it’s hard not to imagine North Dakota State winning yet another national championship. And like Carson Wentz before him, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Lance in the debate to be the top quarterback taken in the 2021 NFL draft.
Don’t believe the hype? Do yourself a favor and tune in Sept. 5, when the Bison take on the Oregon Ducks.