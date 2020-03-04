Jared Gravette: It sure looks like Brady’s time in New England is up

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick have spent 20 blissful years together.
The duo has won six Super Bowl titles during those 20 years. They’ve won 17 AFC East titles, including the last 11. Under Belichick’s guidance, Brady has amassed 74,571 passing yards and thrown 541 touchdown passes. Both of those numbers rank second in NFL history behind only Drew Brees. No wonder everyone refers to Brady as the GOAT.
Despite all those accomplishments, Brady and Belichick appear headed toward divorce.
NFL free agency opens March 18, and it’s looking more and more like it will bring with it the end of the Brady/Belichick era.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi, the two spoke by phone Tuesday to discuss the quarterback’s pending free agency.
And apparently — look away Patriots fans — the conversation wasn’t a positive one.
NBC Boston reported the talk “wasn’t particularly productive.” While the Boston Herald reported it “didn’t go well.”
Brady wouldn’t be the first franchise quarterback to switch teams late in his career. Who could have imagined Brett Favre donning at Minnesota Vikings’ jersey, or Peyton Manning finishing up his career as a Super Bowl champion with the Denver Broncos?
It’s rare these days to see a quarterback spend his entire career with the same franchise, but if anyone was going to do it, it was Tom Brady, right?
Guess not.
The 42-year-old Brady could have a change of heart over the next two weeks, and re-up with the Patriots, but it sure sounds like he will be wearing a different uniform next season.
The Bills, Dolphins and Jets — AFC East teams that have shared the division with Brady the past 20 years — are probably breathing a huge sigh of relief.