Jared Gravette: Here's hoping we haven’t seen the last of Newton, Winston

The NFL can be a cruel business.
The same league that makes you a star can just as quickly discard you like yesterday’s newspaper. One minute you’re on top of the world, and the next you’re old news.
Two quarterbacks with ties to the state of Alabama, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston, could tell you a little something about that. Both won national championships in college, both won the Heisman Trophy and both were drafted with the first overall pick in the NFL draft ... and both are currently unemployed.
Newton, who led Auburn to a national championship in 2010, was one of the NFL’s brightest stars in 2015, leading the Carolina Panthers to Super Bowl 50 while winning the league’s MVP award.
Injuries have derailed Newton’s career since then. He struggled with a shoulder injury during the 2018 season that required offseason surgery and missed the entire 2019 regular season after injuring his foot during a preseason game.
The Panthers fired Ron Rivera in December, and Newton would soon follow him out the door after new coach Matt Rhule decided to roll with Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback.
Winston, who played high school football at Hueytown, led the NFL with 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns last season as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Great numbers, sure, but his penchant for turnovers — Winston led the league last year with 30 interceptions — likely led to the Bucs going in a different direction.
As we all know now, Tampa Bay decided to replace Winston with Tom Brady. Hard to argue with that move.
So what does the future hold?
It appears that Newton and Winston may have to wait and see how this year’s NFL draft shakes out before they find new teams. Hopefully, two guys with big personalities will be given a shot at redemption.
One thing’s for sure: it’ll certainly be fun to watch.