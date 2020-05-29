Jared Gravette: Here's hoping Pruitt can spice up Alabama-Tennessee rivalry

The Third Saturday in October just isn’t what it used to be.
The rivalry between Alabama and Tennessee has lost a lot of its sizzle since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa.
Saban is 13-0 against the Volunteers since 2007. His Crimson Tide teams have outscored Tennessee 489-160 during that span. Doesn’t sound like much of a rivalry, does it?
Jeremy Pruitt may be on the verge of changing that.
Pruitt, who has coached under Saban on two separate occasions, is entering his third season as Tennessee’s head coach, and things are starting to look up in Knoxville.
The Vols finished 5-7 in Pruitt’s first season, and things weren’t looking much better during the early portion of the 2019 season. Tennessee opened with home losses to Georgia State and BYU, and after falling short against Florida, Georgia and Alabama, the Vols sat at 2-5.
That’s when things started to click. Tennessee finished the season on a six-game winning streak and wound up with a respectable 8-5 record.
Pruitt has carried that momentum into the offseason. Tennessee currently has the second-best recruiting class in the country, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings. That class, which currently lists 24 commits, includes Oxford wide receiver Roc Taylor and Handley defensive end Dylan Brooks. Both Taylor and Brooks are listed as four-star prospects.
Tennessee has come close to upsetting Alabama twice during Saban’s tenure, but both times failed to get the job done late. Alabama won 12-10 in 2009 when Terrence Cody blocked a potential game-winning field goal attempt as time expired. In 2015, Tennessee led Alabama 14-13 in the fourth quarter, but eventual Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry scored a late touchdown to seal a 19-14 victory. Alabama went on to win the national championship during both of those seasons.
Close games like those two have been the rare exception since Saban landed in Tuscaloosa, but they prove that the Vols always have a fighting chance.
Here’s hoping Pruitt can bring a little spice back to a once-heated rivalry.