Jared Gravette: Eli Manning deserves a spot in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Eli Manning is hanging up his cleats after a 16-year career with the New York Giants, and there will certainly be some debate in the coming years about whether the former Ole Miss quarterback belongs in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Manning won two Super Bowls during his career, the same number as older brother Peyton, who will undoubtedly be inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility in 2021.
Supporters of the Giants QB will certainly point to those two Super Bowl victories. Hall of Fame quarterbacks like Dan Marino and Jim Kelly never won the big one, but Manning did it twice.
Both of those wins came against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. Manning authored one of the biggest upsets in Super Bowl history when the Giants defeated the Patriots 17-14 in Super Bowl XLII. The Giants entered that game as 12-point underdogs and ruined the Patriots’ quest for a perfect season.
Almost as impressive, Manning started 210 straight games for the Giants. That’s the third-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history, making Manning a true Iron Man.
Manning finishes his career with 57,023 passing yards and 366 passing touchdowns, both numbers ranking seventh in NFL history.
Manning detractors will likely point to his 117-117 record as a starter as a reason he doesn’t belong in the Hall of Fame.
But you can’t deny his postseason success. Manning went 8-4 in 12 postseason starts and earned two Super Bowl MVP awards along the way.
Postseason success, more than anything else, defines an NFL player’s career. Manning has plenty of it, and deserves to be enshrined in Canton one day.