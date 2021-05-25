Jared Gravette: Don't blame Austin Riley for Braves' slow start

Where would the Atlanta Braves be without Austin Riley?
Braves’ fans certainly weren’t expecting this type of start from a team that was one win away from making the World Series last fall. Atlanta currently sits at 23-24, having not once crawled above .500 in 2021.
You can blame the Braves’ much-maligned bullpen, which has taken a major step back after its best performance in years during the shortened 2020 season.
You can blame free agent additions to the starting rotation — veterans Charlie Morton and Drew Smyly — who haven’t lived up to expectations so far. Morton has a 4.60 ERA, while Smyly sits at 5.11. That’s probably not what general manager Alex Anthopoulos envisioned when he gave the pair a combined $26 million in free agency. But, hey, at least it's more than what he got from Cole Hamels in 2020.
You can even blame slow starts from some of the Braves’ marquee players. Coming off an MVP year, first baseman Freddie Freeman is hitting just .235 this season. Second baseman Ozzie Albies (.238) and left fielder Marcel Ozuna (.209) have also struggled at the dish.
Just don’t blame Austin Riley.
The Braves fell to 20-24 after losing to the National League Central’s worst team, the Pittsburgh Pirates, last Thursday. Like many fans out there in Braves’ Country, Riley had apparently seen enough.
He closed out the final three games of the series by going 7-for-12 with four home runs and nine RBIs. He was a big reason why the Braves outscored the Pirates 33-3 over the weekend, a run many fans hope will spark a turnaround.
Riley was named National League Player of the Week for his efforts after hitting .426 with six home runs, 11 RBIs and nine runs scored.
Braves’ fans have seen flashes of brilliance from Riley before. Who could forget the nine home runs he hit during the first 18 games of his big-league career in 2019? Things went south for Riley after pitchers started to figure him out, as he finished his rookie campaign with 108 strikeouts in 274 at-bats and was left off Atlanta’s postseason roster.
Riley didn’t show much improvement during his sophomore campaign, leading many to ponder whether he should still be considered the Braves’ third baseman of the future.
Riley has answered those questions early in the 2021 season. He has had a better approach at the plate and leads the team in batting average (.320) and on-base percentage (.414). The power that he flashed in 2019 is starting to come back. After hitting just three home runs over his first 40 games, he tripled that number last week.
Riley has seen hot streaks come and go, and he’s not letting this one go to his head.
“I've been very hot in this game, and I’ve been very cold in this game,” Riley told Atlanta Braves beat writer Mark Bowman after Sunday’s win. “So, I know it can humble you very quickly. So, you’re never satisfied.”
That’s exactly what Braves’ fans should want to hear out of their 24-year-old third baseman.
Despite its slow start, Atlanta found itself tied with the Miami Marlins for second place in the NL East after the completion of Monday’s games, just one game behind the New York Mets.
The Braves would likely be in a far-less enviable position without the production of Austin Riley.
