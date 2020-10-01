Jared Gravette: Dodgers better look out for the Braves

The drought is finally over.
With a two-game sweep of the Cincinnati Reds, the Atlanta Braves have won their first postseason series in 19 years.
The Braves entered postseason play with questions about their starting rotation. The Reds had no such issues. The trio of Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray made them a daunting first-round opponent.
Bauer was fantastic in Game 1 on Wednesday, allowing no runs on two hits over 7⅔ innings. Castillo wasn’t quite as good as Bauer, allowing one run on six hits over 5⅓ innings Thursday, but he certainly did enough to keep the Reds in the ballgame.
The biggest surprise … The Braves’ starters matched the Reds’ pitch for pitch. In Game 1, Max Fried allowed six hits over seven scoreless innings. In Game 2, rookie Ian Anderson fired six scoreless, giving up just two hits and two walks.
Those performances would have made Greg Maddux and Tom Glavine proud. Those two pitched atop the rotation the last time Atlanta won a postseason series way back in 2001.
The Braves advance to face the winner of the Miami Marlins-Chicago Cubs series and could be on an NLCS collision course with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
With the postseason monkey off their backs, the Braves certainly look dangerous.
Their lineup, anchored by MVP candidate Freddie Freeman, and bullpen rank among the best in baseball. They just need the starting pitching to keep it up.
If that happens, the Dodgers better watch out.