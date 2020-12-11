Jared Gravette: Britt shows what it means to be an Auburn man

K.J. Britt has laced up his cleats for the last time as a member of Auburn’s football team.
The former Oxford High star announced on social media Thursday night he’s turning his attention to the Senior Bowl and NFL Draft.
The fact that Britt’s senior year was limited to just two games is truly a shame. He was off to a fantastic start — recording 23 tackles against Kentucky and Georgia — before surgery to repair torn ligaments in his right thumb forced him to the sideline.
After spending his first two seasons as a backup middle linebacker, Britt broke out during his junior season, finishing with 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 2½ sacks and a forced fumble. He earned first-team All-SEC honors.
Britt’s career total of 119 tackles may not knock anyone’s socks off, but he’s meant so much more to Auburn than a bunch of numbers on a stat sheet.
In his farewell social media post, he thanked Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams for “showing me what it takes to be a complete Auburn man.”
By all indications, Britt is exactly that.
He was voted one of four team captains ahead of his senior season, and despite the injury, remained on the sideline during game days, dishing out advice to fellow linebackers and serving as an emotional leader for the entire defense.
It’s not the first time that Britt has played cheerleader on the sideline at Jordan-Hare Stadium, either. He did the same thing when Oxford beat Spanish Fort to win the Class 6A state championship in 2019.
He didn’t forget his teammates at Auburn after an injury derailed his senior season, and he didn’t forget about his former high school after moving on to the next level.
That’s just the type of man K.J. Britt is … an Auburn man and an Oxford man.