Jared Gravette: Braves’ success may hinge on Riley, Duvall

The Atlanta Braves aren’t exactly having the best week ever.
It started when four players tested positive for COVID-19, the biggest name among them being four-time All-Star Freddie Freeman.
In an Instagram post last weekend, Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, said the Braves first baseman was suffering from body aches, headaches, chills and a fever.
Then came Monday’s news that veteran outfielder Nick Markakis has decided not to play in the 2020 season. Markakis said an “eye-opening” phone conversation with Freeman played a role in his decision.
It’s not known whether Freeman will be able to return for the Braves’ season opener against the New York Mets on July 24. He will need to be symptom-free for 72 hours, then complete two negative tests 24 or more hours apart before he can rejoin the team.
Without Markakis and possibly Freeman to begin the season, the Braves likely have no choice but to rely on Austin Riley and Adam Duvall to help carry the load on offense.
We all saw how good Riley could be last year when he set the baseball world on fire during his first few weeks in the big leagues. We also saw how bad he could be over the season’s final three months. Riley was having a very good spring training before the season was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however.
Duvall hasn’t done much during his time in a Braves’ uniform. He hit just .132 after the Braves acquired him mid-way through the 2018 season and then spent the majority of 2019 in the minors. Duvall has been good in the past though, slugging at least 30 home runs in back-to-back seasons with the Reds in 2016 and ’17.
With just a 60-game sprint to determine which teams make the postseason, every game takes on added importance. The Braves better hope they get the good versions of Riley and Duvall. If not, they’ll likely be watching the playoffs from the comfort of their living rooms.
Contact Anniston Star Sports Writer Jared Gravette at jaredgravette@gmail.com. Twitter: @Jared_gravette.