Jared Gravette: Braves need better results from starting rotation

The Atlanta Braves are a third of the way through their 60-game regular season, and well, things don’t look good.
Yes, the team has a winning record at 11-9 and would qualify for the postseason if it started today.
But the Braves have a big problem moving forward. Their starting rotation is a mess.
Mike Soroka and Max Fried were supposed to give the team a solid 1-2 punch, and they did just that through the season’s first two weeks. Unfortunately, Soroka was lost for the season when he tore his Achilles in a game against the Mets on Aug. 3.
Mike Foltynewicz and Sean Newcomb were supposed to be solid options at the back end of the rotation. Both were awful and have been shipped to Atlanta’s alternate training site.
Free agent signee Cole Hamels was supposed to provide veteran leadership to a young staff, but he has not thrown a pitch this season because of a triceps problem.
It’s gotten so bad that the Braves turned to Huascar Ynoa to start against the Yankees on Wednesday. And guess what? Ynoa wasn’t the answer to the Braves’ pitching problem. He lasted only one inning, giving up two earned runs on four hits and three walks.
So where do the Braves go from here?
They have two solid prospects they could turn to in Ian Anderson and Tucker Davidson. The Braves likely don’t want to rush these guys before they are ready, but at this point, they may have no choice but to throw the youngsters out there and see if they can succeed.
Fried is solid at the top of the rotation, but the Braves need to replace Soroka’s production to have any chance of winning a postseason series. And let’s face it, Anderson and Davidson just aren’t going to do that.
The Braves' best bet may be to look at the trade market.
Let’s hope Alex Anthopoulos can work some magic before the Aug. 31 trade deadline.
If he can’t, the Braves are in trouble.